Former Director of BGSU Stroh Center pleads 'Not Guilty' to embezzlement

Former director of the Stroh Center in Bowling Green pleads 'Not Guilty' to five felony charges. (Source: WTOL)

Ben Spence, the former Director of BGSU’s Stroh Center, was back in court Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to five charges including: three counts of tampering with records and two counts of theft in office. All five of those counts are third-degree felony charges.

He was ordered to have no contact with BGSU and the Ohio High School Athletic Association. According to the state, the investigation in ongoing, meaning more charges could be added later.

Spence was suspended back in August, after internal affairs found irregularities. A short time later he resigned from the University. He was ordered to appear for his pretrial on an OR, meaning he does not have to post bond, as long as he continues to follow the court’s no contact order.

Spence is due back in court on April 22.

