Critics call FirstEnergy rate increase in Ohio a "money grab"

You might be seeing ads on TV from FirstEnergy, talking about the future of electric power and preserving jobs. But is there a hidden message that could cost you in the checkbook?

Critics are calling it a significant rate hike, but you won't necessarily understand that when you watch the ad.

It shows a number of shots of Ohio cities, power substations, and workers in the field. It claims to be the Ohio Promise, to provide clean, reliable and affordable energy. It also says FirstEnergy has a proposal before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to save thousands of jobs and strengthen energy infrastructure. But it doesn't say anything about a rate hike.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken called it “probably the biggest money grab” he's ever seen. He said FirstEnergy customers would essentially pay an extra month's bill every year for the next eight years, while being told it will protect you if energy costs go back up in future years.

Gerken says there's no guarantee they'll ever give you any money back.

“You'd be paying an extra electric bill every year for the next eight years, hoping that someday they will remember how much you paid and give it back to you. If the prices don't go up, they keep your thirteenth bill. That's a Christmas present every year for FirstEnergy and less of a gift for you," said Gerken.

The AARP is also speaking out, saying,” "We have heard from our members in Central and Northeast Ohio, and now it is time to take action. Tell Governor Kasich, your legislators and especially the PUCO to say no to such brazen utility bailouts."

But FirstEnergy spokesperson Doug Colafella disagreed with the criticism.

“The plan will provide long-term price stability for Toledo Edison customers. In the first three years we anticipate a modest rate increase of about three dollars a month,” Colafella said. “Over the full eight years of the plan we expect that our customers will ultimately save more than half a billion dollars through this plan."

Colafella also said there would be guaranteed credits for customers even if the prices don't rise as high as expected.

Commissioner Gerken thinks a decision by the PUCO could come by the end of the month. Colafella said he expected it to happen around the end of March.

