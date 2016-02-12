Suspect in Toledo's first homicide of 2016 indicted

Kevon Waters has been indicted in the shooting death of Corey Colbert. (Source: WTOL)

The suspect in Toledo's first murder of the year has been indicted.

A Lucas County Grand Jury charged Kevon Waters with aggravated murder Friday, Feb. 12.

He's accused of shooting Corey Colbert outside a Lagrange Street Bar Jan. 1.

Waters was picked up a few days later in Atlanta, and is currently behind bars at the Lucas County Jail.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.