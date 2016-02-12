ProMedica, host family help 7-year-old African boy in need of surgery

Post-operative recovery for Nabon will last about six weeks, during which time he will be under the care of the Bishops. (Source: WTOL)

When Nabon Pagbelguem's family found out his legs were malformed, a children's mission, ProMedica physicians and a local host family stepped in to help the 7-year-old from West Africa.

"(My friend) called about Nabon, and I immediately said 'yes', I would take him, because I knew I wanted to do it," said Bishop. "They tell you his name and that he's 7-years-old, he needs orthopedic surgery and that's it."

Originally from Burkina Faso, Nabon will receive medical care from ProMedica pediatric orthopedic surgeon Dr. Aaron Buerk to permanently straighten his legs.

"Two doctors said his legs should be amputated, but Dr. Buerk said he can fix this. Then when I got Nabon, I looked at his legs, and I'm like, 'I don't know how he's going to do this,'" said Bishop. "From his knee to his ankle it's almost boomerang shaped and then from his hip to his knee it's also boomerang shaped."

Post-operative recovery for Nabon will last about six weeks, during which time he will be under the care of the Bishops.

"He's going to be in two full leg casts because they're going to do both legs even though one is markedly worse than the other," said Bishop. "(He could be with us) much longer depending on when then the doctor releases him. I have a feeling that he's just going to sail through this. He has so much zest for life; he's just happy."

Bishop is also hopeful that Nabon will live a happy, healthy life when he returns to Burkina Faso.

"He's going to have this surgery and he's never going to need another one and he's going to be perfectly fine," she said, crediting in part his parents for sending him on this amazing healing journey.

"They knew that the only way for him to get better was to do this," said Bishop. "It's a lot of work, but it's rewarding. It's very rewarding. He wouldn't have this otherwise; if Children's Medical Mission West, if Dr. Buerk didn't agree to operate on him, he would not have the life that he's going to have. He just wouldn't, and that's very rewarding."

Life with Nabon is something that Bishop has adjusted to very well.

"I don't remember what my life was like before Nabon," she said. "Every day we get up, and I'm just happy that he's here, that I get to spend the day with him."

A leap of faith not just for Nabon's family, but for the Bishop family, as well.

