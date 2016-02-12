Toledo's Sensible Marijuana Ordinance ruled unconstitutional

Toledo's Sensible Marijuana Ordinance, which was approved by voters back in September, has been ruled unconstitutional. (Source: AP Image)

A measure that was overwhelmingly approved by Toledo voters back in September on the primary ballot has been ruled unconstitutional.

Lucas County Common Pleas court Judge Dean Mandros issued a preliminary injunction against parts of Toledo's Sensible Marijuana Ordinance. He said the measure, which decriminalized marijuana possession, conflicts with state laws.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.