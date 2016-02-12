Toledo's Sensible Marijuana Ordinance ruled unconstitutional - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo's Sensible Marijuana Ordinance ruled unconstitutional

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A measure that was overwhelmingly approved by Toledo voters back in September on the primary ballot has been ruled unconstitutional. 

Lucas County Common Pleas court Judge Dean Mandros issued a preliminary injunction against parts of Toledo's Sensible Marijuana Ordinance. He said the measure, which decriminalized marijuana possession, conflicts with state laws. 

