Native American artwork displayed at Toledo Museum of Art

Visitors of the Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) now have an opportunity to see a diverse art exhibit showcasing America's past.

Now, through the first week of May, 120 works of art will display the diverse and rich history of the Native North American culture.

"Indigenous Beauty" is a traveling exhibit featuring rare masterworks of Native American art.

The objects on display demonstrate the combination of both function and artistry that was common in Native American culture ranging from the 2nd to the 20th century. Clothes, masks, pottery, sculptures and pictograph art come from the largest private collection of Native American art.

The exhibit is sectioned off to showcase pieces from the various regional cultures of North America, including a few local pieces from Wyandot tribes. It's an exhibit that will teach visitors the diversity that made each individual Native American culture their own.

"You know, I think Native American culture is very broad. So it's not just one community, it's many different indigenous communities across North America. And so, the exhibition is really an illustration of those different communities and their traditions," said Halona Norton-Westbrook, Director of Collections at TMA.

An opening celebration was held Friday night featuring indigenous speakers and performances.

