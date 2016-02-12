VIDEO: Toledo native swims with school of sharks

A Toledo native dove into a school of hammerhead sharks to capture this footage off the Kona coast. (Source: Steve Groh and Candee Ellsworth)

A Toledo native caught incredible footage after jumping in the water with a school of hammerhead sharks off the Kona coast.

Steve Groh and his wife, Candee Ellsworth, recently relocated to Holualoa, Hawaii.

In his latest snorkeling expedition, Groh spotted the sharks and dove in. The following footage was captured and sent with a message from his wife:

"I thought it was worth sharing with folks at home. Maybe a nice break from the ice and the snow ;)."

Can't see the video? Watch it here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.