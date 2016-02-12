Paulding police issue arrest warrant in connection to 21-year-old's death

The Paulding Police Department is investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman.

Police say the body of Hannah Fischer was found just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 inside an apartment building on Perry St.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to process the scene.

Fischer's body was taken to Toledo for an autopsy. The Lucas County Coroner's Office has yet to release the cause of death.

Two days after Fischer was found dead, Paulding police issued a murder arrest warrant for Frank Tracy Jr., 47, of Paulding. The relationship between him and Fischer is unknown at this point.

Anyone who knows where Tracy is should call the Paulding Police Department.

A #justiceforHannah GoFundMe page was set up to help Fischer's family pay for funeral expenses.

