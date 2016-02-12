Toledo police attempt to identify man who stole from downtown st - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police attempt to identify man who stole from downtown store

TPD is looking for this man who robbed a downtown clothing store. (Source: Toledo Police Department) TPD is looking for this man who robbed a downtown clothing store. (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are asking for your help to identify the man who stole $1500 worth of merchandise from a downtown clothing store.

The store is located on Manhattan Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 5' 10" - 6' tall with tattoos of crosses on his face. He fled the store in a white Sedan that may have been a Chevy Impala.

If you know who this person is, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

