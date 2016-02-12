Girls basketball team honors head coach who died of heart attack

During Saturday's game, the girls wore a band on their uniforms in memory of Mills. (Source: WTOL)

Saturday was an emotional night for the Oak Harbor junior varsity girls basketball team.

The team's head coach Ralph Mills died of a heart attack Thursday, Jan. 4, just two days before the game.

Mills had Parkinson's disease and trembled noticeably. He coached at Oak Harbor for the last three years.

Students and other coaches said being at the gym was the best way to remember and honor his life.

It's nice knowing that we have everyone here on our side," said Maddy Rathbun, who plays on the team. "We have so much support from the community. And we're spending a lot of time together."

"Being here at the gym is a great celebration of Ralph. It's what we know he would want us to do," said Tom Kontak head coach of the varsity team. "It's difficult, but we're going to do our best to move forward and celebrate the joy and the total class and love of the game that he brought to us."

During the game, the girls wore a band on their uniforms in memory of Mills.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.