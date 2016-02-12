House fire in Putnam County destroys most of home

The Sheriff's Office of Putnam County reported a fire on Friday, Feb. 12 that destroyed 70 percent of a residence on N. High Street.

The initial call was made by the resident of 311 N. High Street around 12:45 a.m.

After the police department confirmed the fire, the Columbus Grove Fire Department was sent to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The cause is not considered suspicious.

