1 dead, 1 arrested after bar shooting at Classic Lounge

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Charles Johnson was taken into custody after a shooting at Classic Lounge, Feb. 12. (Source: WTOL)

Darnell Mitchell was shot at Classic Lounge and pronounced dead at a local hospital. (Source: WTOL)

A bar shooting at Classic Lounge on Nebraska Avenue left one dead and one in custody. (Source: WTOL)

One man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning shooting at a bar in central Toledo Friday.

Toledo police say 38-year-old Darnell Mitchell was shot at the Classic Lounge in the 2200 block of Nebraska Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

He was then taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Off-duty Officer Anthony Waldon, who was working for the bar at the time, immediately responded to the incident and pursued the suspect, 36-year-old Charles Johnson.

Waldon, 35, did fire his handgun during the pursuit. Johnson, who did suffer a gunshot wound, was taken into custody. Police say he had a gun on him at the time of the arrest.

"A lot of places in the city of Toledo will hire off duty police officers for security purposes and that's what Officer Waldon was doing there at that time," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. "And the good news is we were able to make a quick arrest."

He says Waldon has been with the department for five years.

"Right now, what I can tell you is an investigation of the death of Darnell Mitchell and the arrest and the use of force Officer Waldon used are being reviewed," said Heffernan.

Officer Waldon is on paid leave while the investigation continues.

Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned Sat. Feb. 13.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.