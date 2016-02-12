Police look for intruder caught on camera lurking around home in west Toledo

Super Bowl Sunday was a scary night for a west Toledo man and his wife. They say they were watching TV when an intruder appeared at their front door on Marlow just off Upton Avenue.

“Never had a problem like this. Never had a problem until this,” said Henry.

He didn’t want to be shown on camera, but told WTOL 11 he does want you to see the face of guy who rode up to his house last Sunday in the 2200 block of Marlow.

A surveillance camera caught it all. The “Bicycle Burglar,” as he is being called, apparently thought nobody was home. But Henry saw him, turned up his TV set and the guy took off.

Henry and his wife then got in a car, called 911, caught up with him and confronted him.

“I asked him what he was doing at my house and he said he was looking for his friend. I said 'What's your friend's name?' Didn't know friend's name and me personally, I know all my friends names and where they live and I don't go to their home unannounced at 11 o’clock at night,” said Henry. “After that, he threatened us with a gun, saying he was gonna shoot us.”

Henry then returned home with his wife. The “Bicycle Burglar” followed them.

“And then it was approximately five to ten minutes after that he showed back up here riding around the front of the house. We called 911 again,” said Henry.

And police say this isn't the first incident involving the “Bicycle Burglar.”

A surveillance camera captured him casing another house just up the street from Henry's on Jan. 24.

In both cases, the white suspect wore a light colored hoodie and carried a backpack.

“If he comes back I got cameras. He'll go to jail, be identified that's for sure,” said Henry.

Toledo police also want to catch the guy. If you know anything about who he may be, you’re asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

