Prescription Drugs: Senator Sherrod Brown says 'enough already'

Senator Sherrod Brown says enough already when it comes to prescription drugs. (Source: WTOL)

Are doctors prescribing pain killers too freely? That's what U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown thinks and is trying to change.

Brown introduced a bill Thursday to address the opioid addiction crisis. It would set up regular training for doctors who prescribe pain killers like Oxycontin and Percocet. Experts would be brought in to teach them how to help the patient without harming them.

“You watch the Super Bowl and you see so many ads now for prescription drugs on things you don't even know you had, that illness, and all of a sudden you start thinking,” said Brown. “And we're overdoing it on drug prescriptions, on prescribing drugs, and doctors need to kind of go back to basics a little more.”

Senator Brown says the money would also go to treatment centers to help more people break their addictions.

