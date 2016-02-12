Lake Superintendent responds to incident at Lake Middle School

A local 11-year-old is recovering after the top of his finger was severed while at school. (Source: WTOL)

Earlier this week a Lake Middle School student was injured at school when his finger was slammed in a door and the tip was severed.

Initially, district leaders declined our request for an interview. But after the student's mom questioned the way the school handled the situation, Lake's Superintendent agreed to sit down and talk about it with us.

It happened at the end of gym class Monday, that’s when a door got shut on Nicolas' finger.

Student's finger severed, mom says school didn't respond quick enough

“The teacher that shut the door is distraught, has been distraught since it has happened. He immediately sprang into action took the student to the rest room to wrap the finger,” said Superintendent Jim Witt.

Since the incident rumors have been circulating that there was a lot of blood, the student passed out, was left alone and had to be carried to the office. Witt says that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“He did receive medical attention within minutes, he was never left unattended, he never lost consciousness, fell and hit his head,” he said.

The student's mother was called. But the district felt the injury was not life threatening so an ambulance was not. Rather several staff members cared for the 5th grader until family arrived.

“A couple of our employees, one who is a certified trainer, another who is a former EMT took over treating the young man, put it on ice and tried to keep him calm,” said Witt.

The district has since conducted a full investigation and understands the family is upset with what happened.

“As we told the mom, we feel very bad this happened and wish him nothing but the best and for everything to be functional again and wish him nothing but a speedy recovery,” said Witt.

