Tiffin 'Winterfest Rink' closed down due to warm winter

Skiing, sledding and ice skating are all winter activities many people enjoy this time of year. While it’s finally starting to feel like a proper winter in our area, it’s a little too late for what was supposed to be a new annual tradition in Tiffin.

In 2014 as part of Tiffin's Winteriest, a free ice rink was built on the courthouse green in the heart of downtown. It took a while for the weather to agree, the rink needed sustained temperatures below freezing for five days. Once frozen, hundreds came out for free ice skating.

This year though, there was no ice formed during Winterfest, or throughout the month of January. So organizers made the tough decision to cut their losses and pack up the equipment. Due to the rink being funded by donations, there was no loss of public money. Organizers say residents were very understanding of the situation.

"And everyone has understood that the weather that we've had this year, you see all of the ski resorts that have closed. It's the same for the ice rink here unfortunately,” said Kim Radison, Leadership Seneca County Program Director.

The Winterfest board will have to look for a new home for the ice rink, as this summer construction could begin for the new county justice center.

