Wood Co. Rangers to soon carry Tasers thanks to Bradner Police

Wood County Park Rangers will soon be carrying Tasers on their duty belts, thanks to a donation from the Bradner Police Department.

“Our rangers are just like any other law enforcement officer, any other police officer, they've gone through the academy, a certified peace officer, so this is just another safety tool for them,” said Neil Munger.

While the rangers hope they never have to use the Tasers, they’re happy to have the opportunity to carry another form of protection for the public and themselves.

“They're kind of standard issue nowadays for most law enforcement departments, they've been around for quite a while, they're pretty well accepted, so when the opportunity came to get these at low cost, we had to take it,” said Todd Nofzinger.

All six rangers will have to go through training in order to carry the Taser. Details are still being worked out regarding when the Tasers will be delivered to the Rangers.

