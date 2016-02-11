United Way celebrates 211 Day to honor the 211 helpline

The United Way of Greater Toledo's 211 Call Center receives hundreds of calls daily. But not everyone knows this free service is available.

On Thursday, Feb. 11, 211 celebrated 211 Day. The celebration serves as a reminder to people that the center is there to help.

Thursday was considered a 'slow day' at the call center - if you consider 400 calls a slow day.

Erin Goff, director of community outreach services at United Way of Greater Toledo, says they receive around 700 calls on a busy day.

"It's a three digit phone number, much like 911 or 411, we connect people in need to health and human services that they might need," said Goff. "It's free, confidential, anonymous, 24/7, so when people don't know where to turn, they can turn to us."

The United Way of Greater Toledo's 211 Call Center serves people in Lucas, Wood, Ottawa and Hancock counties.

"People think of crisis in a different way. So if you think of 911 for your life threatening emergencies, and 211 you can call for your crisis, where you can't pay your rent, you don't have food, you don't know how to pay your utilities," said Goff.

He says they mostly connect people with non-profits, health and human services, and government resources.

"We can help them navigate through the maze of social services, and human services, so that they know where to go, when to go, what to take with them, and they're all set," said Goff.

"I think community residents are always going to have questions, as they navigate life's journey, and we're proud to be in partnership with so many organizations, in delivering this great value," said Karen Mathison, CEO.

As tax day approaches, 211 can help you for free! According to a United Way spokeswoman, if you make $54,000 or less, just call to set up an appointment to file your tax return. Appointments are filling up fast!

Those who make $62,000 or less can file online here.

You can call 211 24/7 or visit 211 online.

