Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

I want to fill out an official complaint

Ask Call 11 for Action For Help

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Now, a local company, National Memorial Stone, is accused of swindling them and several others out of their money, preventing them from honoring their fallen family members. That’s why Call 11 For Action stepped in.

"It's a terrible situation,” said Ron Craig.

His brother Tom, a former school teacher from Dundee, Michigan, passed away last March after a battle with cancer. But the family's grieving process hasn't been easy.

“No one should have to go through this,” said Ron.

Tom's family says they purchased a grave stone for him from National Memorial Stone back in 2012 when he was initially diagnosed. But nearly one year after his death, despite countless calls to the company, they still haven't received the stone.

"You know we want to have a memorial for my brother Tom, but we don't want to do that without a memorial stone,” said Ron.

But Tom Craig's family is not alone. Since 2012, WTOL 11's Call For Action team has worked more than 20 cases with complaints against National Memorial Stone.

"I just thought ‘wow I'm not the only one going through this, numerous other people are going through it and I'd like to know why,’" said Ron.

Call 11 For Action reached out to owner of National Memorial Stone numerous times and even physically went to the Toledo location during business hours. But there was no answer.

In the meantime, the Craig family and others are left without a way to properly memorialize their loved ones.

"It's a terrible feeling,” said Ron.

He filed a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General's Office and hopes others will use caution when choosing a grave stone company.

"Make sure when you order a monument from a company, check them out, make sure that they're fully a reputable company in the area,” said Ron

National Memorial Stone still continues to dodge Call 11 For Action’s calls. Still many hope they'll step up and do the right thing. If not, the Call For Action team will continue working to get this family a memorial stone for Tom Craig.

If you have an issue you want the Call 11 For Action team to look into, call 419-255-2255 or fill out a form online.

