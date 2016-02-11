Real Life Target: A look at 'swatting' hoax calls

Do you know what "swatting" is? You should, especially if someone in your house plays video games.

Swatting is making a hoax call to 911 with the intent of getting a SWAT team to respond. The criminals behind these calls usually use technology to make it appear the emergency call is coming from the victim's phone. It's a terrible crime, and unfortunately one that's happening all over the country, including here in Northwest Ohio.

Invisible Injuries: Fake 911 call leads to Labor Day standoff for vet with PTSD

Sept. 7, on Labor Day, a tense situation unfolded in west Toledo.

"I walked down my hallway, and I have a window down from my hallway and I see a cop go like this from a tree and I go 'what's going on? Why is there a cop out front?'"

Army Veteran DJ McGranahan, 32, says that was the first sign that something was off Labor Day morning.

Police say this all started when a call first came into their central district desk and into the 911 call center, where the caller claimed he shot his girlfriend, the body was on the porch of DJ's Gage street home, and kids were tied up in the bathroom.

"Obviously that's an incredibly urgent call," said Toledo Police Chief George Kral. "We have to respond the way we're trained based on what we believe."

The only problem was, DJ didn't make the call. What resulted was a tense two hour stand-off. Eventually DJ surrendered.

"That's what makes me mad at the person who did this," Kral said. "This gentlemen went through a whole lot of anguish unnecessarily, as well as most of the Toledo Police Department who came out that afternoon."

The case has since been turned over to the FBI, and it's believed the same person who made the call could be responsible for several other similar fake 911 calls.

But how do you protect yourself from ending up in the same situation as DJ? WTOL went to the FBI's local office in downtown Toledo and sat down with Special Agent Scott Halbur who specializes in cyber security.

"Typically they initiate when someone calls in and claims to be at a particular place, whether it's a business or a residence or a school," said Halbur. "They say they have a weapon. Then most of the time say they have already shot someone or they're going to shoot people. Normally they follow it up by saying they're going to also target any law enforcement that respond."

Sometimes "swatting" is done for revenge, sometimes as a prank.

"Which is unfortunate because when you bring law enforcement into anything that's a practical joke it has the possibility to end in a deadly situation," said Halbur.

There aren't national statistics on how many "swatting" incidents occur annually, but Kral and Halbur agree, in the last few years they've seen a lot more of it. And what might be most disturbing about the trend is many times these criminals are targeting complete strangers, finding their victims through online video games and social media.

"We do see a lot of it initiate with video games, but I think a lot of times it has to do with the chat function of the video game," said Halbur. "A lot of video games, whether on the PlayStation Network or Xbox Live Network, allow you to chat back and forth with the people you're playing. I think a lot of times it starts as trash talking and then escalates. If you say your name, maybe say where you're from, that information can be used to look up social media accounts that can then reveal more about you, where you're from, and where you're at."

According to a 2013 FBI report, most of the people who engage in "swatting" are serial offenders and also involved in other cyber crimes like identity theft and credit card fraud.

"I feel like the best way to prevent it is the same steps you would take for any other online, or cyber crime," said Halbur. "Make sure you're security preferences are good on your social media accounts. Make sure you're not putting information out that you don't need to."

If this happens to you, the most important thing to do is comply with police. They have to respond as if it's a real call and it's hard to differentiate. But if you comply and it is a "swatting" issue, law enforcement says it will be sorted out.

