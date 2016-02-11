Zika Virus: Senator Sherrod Brown says not to panic

Senator Sherrod Brown says not to worry when it comes to the Zika virus. (Source: WTOL)

Developing a vaccine for the Zika virus is a goal of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

But with only two confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio, Brown says he doesn't want to waste time working on it. He also says there is no reason yet to panic.

The Senator says he hopes Congress will move quickly on the bipartisan legislation to develop a Zika virus vaccine and says the President can also try to make progress on the issue separately.

In the meantime, Brown says he wants to give incentives to drug companies that wouldn't normally spend a lot of money on a vaccine for a new or uncommon virus. He says they'd like to change the law so the Zika vaccine can get earlier approval.

But the Senator doesn't know of any timetable for when it could be ready. His advice is to leave this one up to the experts.

“I remember just 16 months or so ago when the media were filled with stories of Ebola, that it was going to kill so many Americans. Zero Americans died of Ebola virus, who contracted it in our country. And public health knows how to do this. Public health officials have eradicated in the United States, smallpox and polio,” said Brown.

Senator Brown says it's also important for the federal government to work with the state department of health and county-level health departments so we can successfully fight Zika.

