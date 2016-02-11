Perrysburg School Board accepts resignation from treasurer Matt Feasel

Just days after Perrysburg Treasurer Matt Feasel was put on paid leave and then unpaid leave following findings in the state auditor's report, the district has accepted his resignation.

This fallout comes after the report revealed former accounts receivable clerk Eric Whitson stole more than a half a million dollars from the district while on Feasel's watch.

During Thursday's meeting there were three resolutions that were acted on, with the main one being that Feasel and the district would agree to part ways.

In less than two weeks, Perrysburg Schools Treasurer Matt Feasel went from fully employed, to paid leave, unpaid leave, and a now separation agreement that includes his resignation.

"I'm happy that we are moving forward and we're moving forward with something that's been agreed upon with all parties. Because really, that's what we want to focus on. And we want to focus moving forward for the district and the community," said board president Jarman Davis.

The other action against Feasel decided on Thursday was to go after the bonding company that was held by the former treasurer to try and recover funds. The board also decided to passed a resolution to recover money from the former employee and convicted felon Eric Whitson. Last month, Whitson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing money from the district and an unrelated booster club.

"The focus since this came out nine days ago have been on the findings against Mr. Whitson. And we work through Mr. Whitson, who is spending 10 years in prison for these crimes. And the community is upset and angry with that process. So now were working through what we can do moving forward," said Jarman.

The board president says he just wants the community to continue to do what they always do, which is focus on the kids.

"Today was a great step towards moving forward in that regard. But we want to insure every student reaches their greatest potential in Perrysburg and that hasn't changed, we'll continue to focus on that," said Jarman.

The Perrysburg Board of Education is now seeking an interim treasurer and aims to make an announcement early next week.

