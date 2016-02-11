67-year-old man accused of manslaughter after wife dies of neglect

Robert Shelton, 67, is accused of involuntary manslaughter. An investigation by the Michigan State police determined his 61-year-old wife Debbie died after being in his care.

Police say she had a severe case of obesity and diabetes and died from extreme neglect. She had skin damage and a very large abscess on her abdomen, which were filled with live maggots.

Evaluations have been granted. Now the court will investigate if he was competent during the months leading up to his wife’s death and if he’s capable to stand trial.

That review will take place April 28.

