Drug Abuse: Local high school uses life goals to teach kids about addiction

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp has a new mission in his fight against the county's heroin problem. After creating the DART program to help those addicted, Tharp says he now wants to make sure local schools are educating our kids about how addiction starts and how to avoid it.

Right now, Jamie Shane, the health teacher at Lake High School, is using activities like ‘"life goal kites" to help kids realize that drugs are not a part of making their dreams a reality.

“Anything we can do to bring education in and to keep these kids away from it, no one ever plans to go down that road, never. But we see it happen, and so we like to educate them, so we don't want them to take that road,” said Shane.

She says she also looks to headlines in the news and builds that into her curriculum.

“Staying in touch with what's going on in society, health issues, whatever's going on around us, is what my kids are gonna go through,” said Shane.

Right now, the hot topic in Shane’s class is pain killer addictions and how they can be a gateway to heroin.

“In a text book, it's something that everyone else can learn, but it doesn't tell you what is going on right here in Toledo...Oh recently someone had a heroin addiction and caused a death, that's something we'd like to know,” said Lake HS sophomore Sydney Durham.

But Lake isn't the only high school talking about substance abuse in health class. Right now, at Perrysburg and Toledo Public Schools, health is a mandatory course for high school students, and depending on the district, students take one or two semesters of health throughout the course of their high school career.

It's something Sheriff Tharp would like to see more of moving forward.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.