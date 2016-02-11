Oregon City Schools becomes more transparent, posts financial history online

Oregon City Schools post the districts financial history online to become more transparent. (Source: WTOL)

Oregon City Schools are making things more transparent, by posting their financial history online.

Recently school leaders sat down with representatives from the Ohio Treasurer’s Office and ohiocheckbook.com was launched. The site gives tax payers access to view district financial documents.

“One of our goals is to make sure the community has all the information we do on a daily basis,” said Hal Gregory, Superintendent of Oregon Schools.

Oregon is the second district in Lucas County to take on this new form of transparency.

“Our hope is that our transparency and our checks show and help people understand that we are not doing anything wrong," said Gregory.

The website started in 2014 and since then there have been more than 400,000 searches.

Toledo Public Schools was the first in the area to transition to it the transparent website.

“We’ve gone from number 46 in the country to number one and we were not satisfied there so we offer this now at no cost to local government officials,” said Jared Bog of the Ohio Treasurer’s Office.

Residents will now be able to go to Oregon City Schools’ website to view every check that is written by the district.

The Rossford School District will soon be launching the program as well.

