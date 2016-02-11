Seneca Co. officials close in on final price for new courthouse

Since 2012, Seneca County has been without a proper courthouse. But local leaders are closing in on finalizing plans for a Joint Justice Center with the City of Tiffin.

As early as this Summer, work could begin for the future Seneca County Joint Justice Center. But, some in town are complaining that the projected price for the new facility is over $1 million more than previously estimated.

As plans for the new Joint Justice Center are finalized, the final price tag is slowly coming into focus.

Last year, officials estimated around a $10 million construction price tag. Last month however, that price had risen to a little over $11 million, nearly 30 percent more than the initial estimate of $8.5 million from 2012.

"The talk is about whether we renovated in previous years back, renovated the old courthouse. Now, that's not the same type of project," said Seneca County Commissioner Holly Stacy.

The rise in cost is attributed to changes in construction costs over the last year. And Stacy wants to iterate that they have never claimed a budget on the new center, only estimates.

This month, leaders are drafting the contracts with the architect, engineer and construction manager. Then the ball will really get rolling on a project people in the county have been waiting for nearly five years.

"Once we have contracts signed, we also can get the schedule that everybody wants. So when are things going to happen?" said Stacy "I'm anticipating, just timing out events, will be summer, mid to late summer before we're probably going to be out there with a lot going on and the construction underway."

Those final cost numbers should be set by the next justice center meeting on Friday Feb. 26.

