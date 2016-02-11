Northview sophomore breaks records, becomes first girl on varsity hockey team

Maizy Crandall is the first girl to ever play in the area's highest division. (Source: WTOL)

Northview has become one of the premier programs in Ohio. They've won two state titles in recent memory.

Playing as a sophomore in the program is no easy task. That makes the success of Maizy Crandall even more impressive.

Crandall is the first girl to ever play in the area's highest division.

"Let's get the 'she's a girl' thing out of the way," said Northview Coach Mike Jones. "She's a hockey player and that's why she plays here, because she has a tremendous skillset and probably a better hockey IQ. Maizy is an excellent hockey player that has earned her spot here on the varsity program."

"It's honestly been unbelievable," said Crandall. "Not many sophomores get to be part of a varsity team, especially for Northview, and being a girl especially it's been remarkable."

Maizy gets dressed in a different locker room and makes her way over to join the team. That's where the differences end though. She goes through drills and gets treated just like everyone else, and the players on the team have welcomed her with open arms.

"I think they embraced it. To them, it's another hockey player. It's not 'oh we have a girl coming up on our team.' I mean, the girl can play," said Jones. "That's all they care about to be perfectly honest with you. They want somebody to come up that can contribute and she's doing exactly that."

Last weekend, she was able to make more history. In a game against Findlay, she scored her first goal. If there were any doubts about her ability, they were erased in that game.

"At the beginning of the season there was a little doubt whether I could be here or not or if I could play up at this level or not. I think that kind of showed that I can do this and I can be here," said Crandall.

"I think she validated herself with or without that goal," said Jones. "She certainly didn't need that goal to put a stamp on why she's here, that's just a neat part of it."

Crandall and the Cats begin their playoff run on Feb. 24 against the winner of the Saint John's versus Findlay game.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.