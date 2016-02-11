Potential Secor Road widening project could alleviate traffic pains

For drivers who frequent Secor Road near Central Avenue and Bancroft Street, maneuvering the lanes can often be a tight squeeze. A new project in the works could help widen the area from its current 9-foot lanes, with the possibility of adding another lane.

Toledo City Councilman Tom Waniewski said the project is still in its preliminary stages, but it will involve Ottawa Hills, Old Orchard and the city of Toledo. Councilman Waniewski has been working on Secor Road projects since he was first elected to office eight years ago, and he said one of the difficulties is combining all of the resources and getting all parties on the same page. He also indicated that some residents in the area may have differing opinions on how the project will move forward.

"It's not without controversy. I'm sure that especially many of the Old Orchard residents who live there want to know just what's involved," he said. " My goal has always been to make sure that we educate the public first and get their input on things. Nothing's been decided, so we want to know from the residents, does a roundabout work here or could it work here? Do you want a bike lane as well so we've got some interaction between UT students and the retail at Westgate? There are a number of questions we'd love to have the public's input on and hear what they have to say."

The project may utilize federal and state gr ant funding, and could involve the purchase of some homes or property for lane-widening use.

Councilman Waniewski also said that while initial discussion will get underway in 2016, next steps may not be taken until the following year.

