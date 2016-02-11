Pneumonia: WTOL 11 talks to experts on avoiding the doctors office

It's that time of the year again. Doctors are warning of pneumonia in the Toledo area. WTOL 11 spoke with certified nurse practitioner Josh Whitmer about how you can avoid a trip to the doctors office.

"Patients who have underlying health issues like heart disease, diabetes, chronic liver disease, smokers. Those patients are more pre-disposed to getting pneumonia. When they get an upper respiratory condition, it’s complicated by pneumonia," said Whitmer.

Symptoms include: coughing, fever, and back aches. A chest x-ray will confirm a pneumonia diagnosis. It's recommended that you wash your hands frequently. People over the age of 65 are encouraged to get a pneumonia vaccine.

The lung inflammation infection isn't expected to let up until the weather warms up.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.