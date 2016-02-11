MISSING: Fulton County Sheriff's office reports missing woman

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office posted this description in a missing persons alert Feb. 11. (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

A 47-year-old woman is missing, last seen on Feb. 9.

Cathleen M. Good is a white female at 5' 9" and around 150 pounds.

She was last seen driving a 2012 Toyota 4Runner with registration: EZK5751.

Good has blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, contact the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at 419-335-4010.

