Senators visit Toledo to hear medical marijuana opinions

Two state senators are making their way through Ohio to gather public opinions about medical marijuana.

Republican Sen. Dave Burke, of Marysville, and Democratic Sen. Kenny Yuko, of Richmond Heights, held a forum Thursday at the University of Toledo on the issue.

The event comes as the Legislature contemplates its next move on medical marijuana.

Ohio voters resoundingly defeated a marijuana proposal last fall that would have legalized marijuana for both medicinal and recreational use. While unsuccessful, the effort made clear that a future question focused on medical marijuana could pass if lawmakers don't act.

One of the biggest issues opponents had with Issue 3, which would have legalized marijuana, was that, if passed, it would have made the rich, richer.

“In 2015 it was all about money, money, money, money,” said Senator Yuko. “This isn’t about money at all. This is about helping people; This is about saving lives. It’s about bringing families the quality of life they deserve.”

Yuko is pushing for full legalization, while Burke is waiting to hear more from the public before taking a firm stance.

Meanwhile, a task force, led by Republican Rep. Kirk Schuring, is exploring the issue as well. The group includes other Ohio House members and representatives of business organizations, law enforcement and medical associations.

Schuring said he wants to let people make their case on the issue, and other task force participants expressed a willingness to learn more about the topic.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger has said he wants as many facts and perspectives as possible before taking any action.

At Thursday's forum, families with small children directly affected by the decision also voiced their opinion.

Megan Lawrence says her 3-year-old son Casen suffers from epilepsy and needs medical marijuana to prevent seizures.

"We're just hoping basically to get the word out and educate them to where there's others opportunities. We're trying to do the best for him and the treatments that we have aren't working, they're not doing enough to be able to control his seizures," said Lawrence.

Most say they're not denying anyone the right to the medicine they need. But some want more research to be done.

"There needs to be so much more research and everyone's dissing the FDA, but how many of us would ingest a chemical that was alleged to be a drug if we didn't know that it was safe," said Audrey Weis-Maag.

Lawrence says social media has been a helpful tool in trying to get legislation passed in every state

"We've been in contact with a lot of families that are around the United States in the areas that are using it with children and seeing amazing improvements. So that's something that we hope to be able to have. Our families are here in Ohio so we don't want to have to leave. It's hard enough being away from family especially with these situations and emergencies," said Lawrence.

Casen is currently part of a clinical trial of cannabis in oil form. These trials are something both sides believe to be an important step in learning more about the drug's effects.

It's important to note that no two people react the same, but Casen has been seizure free for a week now. And for him that's a longtime.

