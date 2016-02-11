Resume workshops available to teens pre-job fair in Toledo

It’s time for Toledo area teenagers to get their resumes and interview skills in order in preparation for the City of Toledo Youth Commission Teen Job Fair.

The Job Fair is on Saturday April 23 at the Seagate Convention Centre at 401 Jefferson Avenue in downtown Toledo.



The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is offering a series of workshops designed to help teens with skills such as resume writing and interviewing in February, March, and April.



Let the Words Speak for You (Resume Writing):

Feb. 13 Main Library: 2 p.m.

March 1 Birmingham Branch: 6 p.m.

March 2 Point Place Branch: 4 p.m.

March 12 Washington Branch: 11 a.m.

April 14 Sylvania Branch: 6:30 p.m.

April 20 Sanger Branch: 6 p.m.

Interviewing 101:

Feb. 20 Main Library: 2 p.m.

March 5 Washington Branch: 11 a.m.

March 8 Birmingham Branch: 6 p.m.

March 9 Point Place Branch: 4 p.m.

April 18 Sylvania Branch: 6 p.m.

April 21 Sanger Branch: 6:30 p.m.

I’ve Got the Job, Now How Do I Keep It?:

Feb. 27 Main Library: 2 p.m.

March 15 Birmingham Branch: 6 p.m.

March 16 Point Place Branch: 4 p.m.

March 19 Washington Branch: 11 a.m.

Registration for these sessions is not required but suggested. Seating is limited.

