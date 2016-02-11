TPS floriculture program designs rose-filled bouquets for purchase

TPS students in the floriculture program are designing arrangements for purchase and learning job skills in the process.

Orders can be placed until Thursday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. Pick-up by customers is at the Toledo Natural Science Center - 5561 Elmer Drive, Toledo, Friday, Feb. 12, between 10 a.m. - noon.

The arrangements are made of roses and the students involved are interested in pursuing careers as florists in the future.

Place your order by calling 419-671-1819.

So far, the largest orders have been placed by fellow TPS schools - Rogers High School, Bowsher High School, Mayfair and Glendale-Feilbach Elementary schools.

