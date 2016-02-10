Zika virus can persist in the body: Top federal health official tells WTOL

The head of the Center for Disease Control says more money is needed to study the Zika virus, and fight against it.

On Wednesday, Dr. Tom Frieden made his plea before a congressional subcommittee.

Also testifying with Dr. Frieden before Congress was Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who says that the zika virus "might sequester, for example in the semen." However, for most infected with Zika, it will leave the blood, no longer being "detectable," after a period of a week or two.

Dr. Fauci spoke with WTOL 11's Viviana Hurtado after testifying on Capitol Hill to a Congressional subcommittee on the virus while making the case to lawmakers on the need for more funding to research zika, as well as develop treatment and a vaccine. The Obama Administration is asking Congress for $1.8 billion dollars to fight the zika virus.

Currently, Ohio has confirmed two of the United States' cases of zika.

Zika was first discovered in Uganda in 1947. In May of 2015 in South America, it reached outbreak proportions. Dr. Fauci describes the virus as "milder" than other mosquito-related diseases such as denge fever or the West Nile virus. Symptoms are similar to the flu, including fever and muscle aches. In most patients, the virus will disappear after one to two weeks. The problem is with pregnancy and a link researchers have recently made between the virus and birth defects.

"The issue with zika that makes a difference is that the mounting evidence, that there's evidence between an infection of a pregnant woman with zika and the possibility of congenital abnormality in their baby, particularly microcephaly," says Dr. Fauci.

Although transmission of the virus is primarily through infected mosquitoes, Dr. Fauci notes two well-documented cases of infection through a blood transfusion and through sex with an infected partner. He urges people to review the Red Cross Zika guidelines which request blood donors who travel to outbreak areas, including South America, to wait at least 28 days before donating blood and he recommends reviewing the CDC guidelines on having sex.

"In men it does persist for some time and we don't know for how long in the semen, hence the sexual transmission from a man to the sexual partner. We don't know if it stays in the semen for a few extra days, a week, or a month. We just don't know. We're going to have to study that by natural history," says Dr. Fauci.

Full Interview:

Q: Can you tell us how different Zika is from other mosquito diseases that we're more familiar with, like Denge fever and West Nile?

A: Relatively speaking, Zika is a much milder illness. The issue with Zika that makes it different is that there’s mounting evidence that there’s an association between the infection of a pregnant woman with Zika and the possibility of a congenital abnormality in their baby, particularly microcephaly.

Q: There's been reporting of infected mosquitos biting and also infection through sexual transmission. Are there other forms of transmission through bodily fluids like saliva or even blood transfusions?

A: There are a couple, one well documented, and another almost as well documented demonstration of sexual transmission of a person who was in South America, got infected, came back to the U.S., had sex with a sexual partner and the sexual partner got infected even though that person had never left the country. With regards to blood transfusions, there are two documented instances of transfusion related Zika, mainly someone who donated blood and contaminated the blood because they had Zika in their blood.

Q: If she were to contract Zika and is not pregnant and it passes through. But if she were to become pregnant a year or two later, sometime in the future, does the virus continue to stay inside of you? And it could present a danger?

A: It does not. In men it does persist for some time and we don't know for how long in the semen, hence the sexual transmission from a man to the sexual partner. We don't know whether it stays in the semen for a few extra days, a week, a month. We just don't know. We're going to have to study that by natural history. And so although we're still learning a lot about it, the evidence thus far strongly suggests that after a period of a week or two, that at least in everyone who's been examined thus far, the virus seems to leave the blood, even though it might sequester, for example in the semen.

Dr. Fauci advises following the recommendations on the CDC website on travel and sexual activity.

He also mentioned that Zika has been around since the 1940s, but the outbreak in South America is from May of 2015. The link to birth defects is very new, only from two months ago.

