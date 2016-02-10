Imagination Station adds some new experiences to their 'Eat It Up' exhibit

The Imagination Station's updated "Eat It Up" exhibit hopes to answer those health questions and add a little fun. (Source: WTOL)

We all know how important it is to eat right and stay active, but sometimes it can be tough.

What not to eat? How much to exercise? Trying to figure it out can be a workout in itself.

The Imagination Station's updated "Eat It Up" exhibit hopes to answer those questions and add a little fun.

While many exhibits are old favorites, there have been few new additions to the health conscious exhibit.

“We moved it across the atrium, so it used to be on the other side of the atrium. But what we’ve really added is some new experiences like the Lava Leap. So this is something kids can do at home, you take the couch cushions and try to jump and avoid the lava. Well we brought that to Imagination Station and just in the first couple days we've been open we've seen kids get really excited about this experience,” said Sloan Eberly Mann, Imagination Station.

The wall graphics have also been improved and help catch the eye of children and adults.

“There's information that's directed at two different audiences. With the kids we use language that’s really relatable, like strong foods and lazy foods, and there's images that support that. For the adults we have the made up pantry, so we show them from a local grocery store items that you can buy that are smarter or better choices,” said Eberly Mann.

And like the Imagination Station, the NFL uses their Play 60 campaign and Michelle Obama uses her Let's Move initiative. All just ways to get kids educated and off the couch.

