TFD investigative unit is cracking down on arsonists

Crimes like arson put many lives in danger, especially first responders. The Toledo Fire Department is taking a stronger stance on it than ever before. TFD Chief Luis Santiago and the investigative unit are committed to going after offenders and putting those responsible behind bars.

“We work in tandem with the Toledo Police Department, so what we have is a very robust program we have in place now,” said Santiago.

TFD’s investigative unit is made up of half a dozen fire investigators, with the ability to collect evidence at scenes and make arrests. The unit recently started a Facebook page and is using it to send a message - arson is a crime. There are mug shots of recent arrests investigators have made.

“Our fire investigation unit is following up on these and again as I said, to get the message out to those committing these crimes we take this personally and this is something we will focus more on then we have in the past,” said Santiago.

The bureau investigates all types of arson, not just house fires. Someone could potentially face charges and go to jail for setting a car or dumpster on fire. TFD hopes these new measures will encourage citizens to call Crime Stopper if they have any information on an arson. That number is (419) 255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.