Local salons look for signs of human trafficking

Local salons help stop human trafficking by learning how to stop the signs. (Source: WTOL)

Since human trafficking is such a large problem in our area, spotting it has become a community-wide effort. And now even hair salons are training stylists on what to look for in order to help rescue trafficking victims.

“You know that's somebody's mother, sister, granddaughter,” said Miranda Algarin, local stylist and instructor.

Many women and young girls head to the hair salon to feel better about her appearance, but salons are also a place where many sex trafficking victims go to get dolled up for their pimps.

“It’s super important to be aware of what is happening around you,” said Algarin.

That's why hair salons are now training stylists how to spot a trafficking victim. Algarin is an instructor at Paul Mitchell, a hair school in Sylvania. Right now she's helping teach other stylists what to watch out for.

“A lot of times they're very timid when they come into the salon or someone might come in with them and they don't say much, they talk for them,” said Algarin.

Other signs include if the girl insists on only paying cash, doesn't want to give a contact number and if she appears to have any hidden injuries to her head and neck.

“We're definitely on the lookout for it,” said Marchelle Wendler, admissions leader at Paul Mitchell.

She says just this week the Ohio State Board of Cosmetology announced all licensed cosmetologists be required to complete training.

“All of our students are trained. Within the first six weeks they have that one hour of education regarding human trafficking,” said Wendler.

If a stylists believes a girl is in trouble, they are instructed to call local law enforcement. It's a responsibility Wendler says she and other stylists take very seriously.

“If we can stop it, you know, one person at a time, we're doing something,” said Algarin.

It’s something that could save a young girl's life.

For more information about how you can help spot trafficking victims, click here.

Law enforcement says all tips are encouraged and those tips have already helped rescue dozens of trafficked girls.

