Village of Woodville working to combat heroin problem

The heroin epidemic is plaguing the country and now the Village of Woodville is stepping up to stop the drug from ruing their town.

"It seems to be a little too easy of a drug to buy at any given time, even in the small communities,” said Woodville Police Chief Roy Whitehead.

He says there are 2,000 residents in the village, and in 2012 the department didn’t handle a single opiate case. However, between 2013 and 2015 that number rose to 51 arrests due to opiates.

“We’re probably at a 90 percent increase of drug arrests. Now that does not include the arrest we make for marijuana, this is heroin and opiate related,” said Whitehead.

There was a fatal overdose in the village last year. Sandusky County has pulled together to start a drug task force with the hopes of putting a stop to this problem.

On Sunday, March 6, the village will be holding a town hall meeting at Woodmore Elementary School to discuss the issue.

