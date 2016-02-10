Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson gives State of the City Address

On Wednesday, Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson delivered her first State of the City Address, as Toledo's elected mayor.

In her speech, which lasted about 30 minutes, Hicks-Hudson continued to challenge Toledo to move into a 21 st Century City, which according to her, means safe water, safe and livable neighborhoods, improved city services, and economic development.

When it comes to water, Hicks-Hudson touched on, to the applause of the audience, an EPA approved plan to add a process to the treatment of our water to eliminate microcystin, without costing citizens.

"We will be able to move forward, I have to repeat this, we will be able to move forward, to install ozonation, a $40 Million water treatment, with no increase, hear me clearly, no increase in the water rates in place now through 2018,” she said.

As for safe and livable neighborhoods, Hicks-Hudson discussed blight reduction, police programs, like Coffee with a Cop, and pushed an increased income tax as the way to improve Toledo’s crumbling roads.

"If voters approve the increase in the temporary tax, we can move forward with a plan to repave and repair residential streets over the next four and a half years, maintain appropriate safety forces and eliminate transfers from the CIP fund to the General Fund,” she said.

For improved city services, Hicks-Hudson praised the launch of Engage Toledo and TPD’s use of body cameras.

“In 2015 crime rates and complaints against officers both went down, suggesting that being more transparent can lower crime,” she said.

Hicks-Hudson also spent time outlining success in economic development, including ProMedica's move downtown and the selling of the Erie Street Market.

In conclusion, Hicks-Hudson called Toledo a tough city, with challenges and opportunities.

“Let us move forward together. Let us move forward to make our city, our community, a shining star, a port on the Lake Erie that we can all be proud of, that we prepare to hand off to our children and our grandchildren. Thank you tonight for being here,” said Hicks-Hudson.

The mayor says she wants to incorporate your feedback and ideas into future Toledo plans and says she will soon be hosting community meetings in different neighborhoods.

