Toledo police team up with TPS for 'Blue Lunch Special'

Toledo police officers spent time having lunch with Toledo Public School elementary students Wednesday, for a new initiative called the "Blue Lunch Special." It’s an outreach program where School Resource Officers (SRO) from high schools visit elementary schools within their learning community.

Officer Anthony Moore has been a SRO for two years and has worked with the department for 16 years. Wednesday, he visited the Rosa Parks Elementary School. He encouraged students to befriend the police and also explained how he was once in their shoes.

“A lot of these kids are really nervous and really intimidated by the blue shirts and we just want to let them know we're just regular people. We really want to help that's the main thing,” said Moore.

The goal is to expand the initiative so other day-side crews feel free to visit any TPS elementary school during lunchtimes. At this point officers don’t have a schedule on how often they will be visiting students during lunch, but the hope is to have a frequent routine soon.

