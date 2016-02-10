President Obama calls for $50 million in cuts to Great Lakes funding

President Barack Obama is calling for big cuts to a major funding source for cleaning up Lake Erie and opponents may be lining up. (Source: WTOL)

The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative pays for programs that many believe are crucial to fighting toxic algae blooms in Lake Erie, in particular. But to reduce the budget deficit, the President has asked for $250 million dollars for the Initiative, $50 million dollars less than what was appropriated in 2015.

It is the third straight year he's called for cuts.

The Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition has promised to fight the decision, saying now is not the time to cut successful programs that protect drinking water.

With Toledo's 2014 water crisis and the lead in the drinking water disaster in Flint, Lake Erie Waterkeeper Sandy Bihn said it is a strange decision by the President.

“It's pretty sad and disappointing, especially since he's a Great Lakes President. You would think he would step up and even propose more than Congress was willing to support, rather than less," said Bihn. “It just seems like some of the greatest waters in the world certainly deserve the money and need

the money and the water is such an important economic driver for our region.”

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur said in a statement:

"In recent years we have been successful in adjusting the President's budget upward to help address improvement priorities on the lakes. Despite proposed cuts, I support fully funding the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and will do all I can to assure our region gets its fair share to address our important environmental challenges."

Bihn said Congress has successfully reversed those cuts the last two years and she is hopeful they'll do it again. She plans to go to Washington later this month to lobby for funding back up to $300 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

