Darnell sisters make big splash for Wauseon swim team

Kasey, a senior, Sydney, a sophomore, and McKenzie, a freshman, all look to win state's on the same relay team. (Source: WTOL)

For the Darnell sisters they're making a big splash for the Wauseon swim team. And how often do you hear three siblings on the same team. Kasey, a senior, Sydney, a sophomore, and McKenzie, a freshman, all look to win state's on the same relay team.

"That would be awesome. We would love that. That would be a goal of ours that we want and we've been waiting for this for years,” said Wauseon sophomore Sydney Darnell.

"I think there's a lot of playful fun and kind of like see who can go the fastest,” said Wauseon senior Kasey Darnell.

"Sometimes if I'm not having the best attitude they're like 'you can do better than this,'” said Wauseon freshman McKenzie Darnell.

"When they first started, when they were five years old, I was here coaching and they were really competitive then. My biggest fear was they'd lose focus on that. But they haven't, they still like to race," said Wauseon Head Swim Coach Tony Schuette.

"I think we'll look back on it, how much fun we had and how many memories we made, how we pushed each other and how we all had a lot of fun together," Sydney said.

The Darnell sisters were born to swim and are quickly climbing up the record boards. And their dad, his name is etched in stone there as well.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.