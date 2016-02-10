Columbia Gas restoring power to Western Sandusky and Bay-View area

A natural gas outage is affecting those in Western Sandusky and the Bay-View area.

Columbia Gas says they are working to fix a ruptured valve. They say they will be restoring service in phases, starting with Venice between Olds and Edgewater.

A warming station has been set up at Jackson Jr. High, 314 W. Madison for Sandusky and Bay-View customers. It opens at 6:30 p.m.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.