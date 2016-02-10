Two missing brothers found safe, parents now charged in case

Two brothers from the Toledo-area who were missing are now safe, but their parents are facing charges. This is not the first time the boys have run away from their foster home.

“The case of habitual runaways,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan, TPD.

Alan Baker, 14, and Jonathon, 11, were found Tuesday night by Toledo police, after hiding in a crawlspace beneath their parents’ house. The boys’ father, Tony Ray Baker Sr., was in court Wednesday morning. He’s being charged with obstruction and contributing delinquency. Their mother, Connie Kinzer is also charged in the case with contributing to the delinquency.

Lt. Heffernan says ever since the boys went missing, TPD had been looking for them in the different locations that they’ve found them before.

“We’ve recovered these boys in the past after they've run away. Hopefully this will be the last time. But there's obviously something going on that children's services are going to have to address as to why they want to leave their foster homes," said Heffernan.

WTOL has learned that the boys are now safe back in foster care.

