Chamber of Commerce Pres. opposes Mayor's plan to repair roads

Just days after Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson officially kicked off a campaign that she says could fix a lot of bad city roads, some residents are voicing their concerns about the plan.

Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Gramza says it isn't a matter of whether the roads need repaired, but how it's done.

"I think we're all on the same page with that, that the roads do need to be fixed, but I think there were other ways to even structure the ballot language that we would've maybe been more comfortable with," Gramza said.

While the chamber says they're not suggesting the city is doing anything wrong with the budget, they do oppose Issue 2 because they say they don't feel the city took enough time to really look for other ways to find money.

"We're not oblivious to the roads need some attention, we just want to make sure that the city's using the resources in the best way possible," she said.

Instead of adding the additional quarter percent to the income tax, the chamber is recommending to look at the budget from a priority standpoint, ranking each program by importance and seeing if there are places where the city could reallocate funds to go towards road repairs.

It would be a joint effort between a third-party, the city and the community to assess and devise a strong plan to reallocate these funds. And although it would take more time to generate the amount of funding needed, it's something she says the people deserve.

"This is really us understanding as a community what our priorities are, what we spend money on, and trying to find a better way to make sure we take care of the things that the city needs to pay for, like the roads," Gramza said.

She says if Issue 2 doesn't pass in March, they would then work with the city to use the priority plan and if the study shows that reallocation isn't beneficial, then they could attempt the quarter percent again in August or November.

The chamber's main focus is to make sure everything is considered before an action is made.

"The taxpayers deserve that and the people that live in the city of Toledo deserve great roads. We've got to find a way to make that happen," said Gramza.

