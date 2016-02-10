Sandy Hook Foundation helps TPS schools prevent violence

School violence is a tragic reality every school must prepare for, including right here in Toledo.

School should be where dreams start.

"I can go to the NBA. Being an all star. Shoot basketballs,” said fifth grader Davion Harris.

But too often, these young lives get cut short because of violence, like they did three years ago at Sandy Hook. Some TPS students fear it could happen in their school.

"Cause it's too much. People be fighting and stuff,” said Harris.

So, school leaders brought in a program to try and help. The Sandy Hook Foundation’s Youth Violence Prevention Program has been used in 200 schools in Ohio, 30 of them are in Toledo.

“We’re here to teach kids about how to recognize signs of chronic social isolation and then how to reach out and connect when someone may need help,” said Paula Fynboh, Field Director of Sandy Hook Promise.

The program touches on bullying, suicide, substance abuse and gun violence, which the group and TPS leaders say are all preventable. And it's a message that perks these kids' ears.

"A lot of people, they can learn a lot from it and they can do better,” said Harris.

And the program doesn't end here. TPS has a lot of additional resources to help the message become clearer.

