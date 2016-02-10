Republican Candidate Carly Fiorina drops out of Presidential Rac - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Breaking

Republican Candidate Carly Fiorina drops out of Presidential Race

(WTOL) -

Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina has decided to end her race for the Presidency. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly