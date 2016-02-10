State trooper, officer awarded for daring car fire rescue

Certificates of Recognition were awarded to Trooper Michael D. Rucker and Officer Amy Detweiler who made a daring rescue of a man trapped inside a burning truck.

It all happened around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2015. Trooper Rucker was driving northbound on SR 315 in Columbus when he saw the truck in flames. He grabbed his fire extinguisher and used it, but the fire was too intense to let him see inside the truck. Rucker was able to enter the truck and found the driver hanging outside the driver's side window.

Officer Detweiler arrived soon after and together they pulled the driver from the blaze. As they pulled him from the truck, the driver's clothes caught fire. Detweiler and Rucker were quick to react, extinguishing the fire on the man's clothing and pulling him to safety.

The Columbus Fire Department also assisted in fighting the fire and caring for the driver.

Certificates of Recognition were handed to Trooper Rucker and Officer Detweiler on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the West Jefferson Post by Capt. Shawn Lee, Columbus District Commander.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.