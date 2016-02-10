Bill to divert Planned Parenthood funds nears Kasich's desk

Ohio Gov. John Kasich is getting a well-timed opportunity to sign a bill stripping government money from Planned Parenthood.

The Ohio House is poised to clear the bill Wednesday, sending it to the Republican presidential contender for his expected signature. Such a move might help Kasich with conservatives who dominate the coming GOP primary in South Carolina.

The bill's expected passage comes a day after the New Hampshire primary, where a tough stance against Planned Parenthood might have been received with less enthusiasm by its many moderate Republican voters.

No one is acknowledging that the 2016 presidential calendar might have played a part in when Kasich would get the bill.

Ohio's House Speaker has said Kasich's bid has no bearing on the issues that come before his chamber.

