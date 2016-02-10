3 Ohio women awarded $600K in Chipotle discrimination suit - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

3 Ohio women awarded $600K in Chipotle discrimination suit

By The Associated Press
(Source: AP images) (Source: AP images)
CINCINNATI (AP) -

Three women who filed a federal lawsuit accusing Chipotle Mexican Grill of gender discrimination have been awarded a total of about $600,000 in damages.

A U.S. District Court jury in Cincinnati on Monday found the Denver-based chain liable after determining it terminated the three former general managers on the basis of gender and violated the federal Family and Medical Leave Act. The Cincinnati-area women were awarded about $200,000 each.

A former manager was described in court as telling at least one of the women that there "sure are a lot of overweight women working here."

An attorney for the women said Tuesday that they hope the decision will help other working women.

There was no response to a call and an email seeking comment from the company on Tuesday.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly