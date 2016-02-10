3 Ohio women awarded $600K in Chipotle discrimination suit

Three women who filed a federal lawsuit accusing Chipotle Mexican Grill of gender discrimination have been awarded a total of about $600,000 in damages.

A U.S. District Court jury in Cincinnati on Monday found the Denver-based chain liable after determining it terminated the three former general managers on the basis of gender and violated the federal Family and Medical Leave Act. The Cincinnati-area women were awarded about $200,000 each.

A former manager was described in court as telling at least one of the women that there "sure are a lot of overweight women working here."

An attorney for the women said Tuesday that they hope the decision will help other working women.

There was no response to a call and an email seeking comment from the company on Tuesday.

